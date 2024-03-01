PCLinuxOS Magazine
About

PCLinuxOS
The Latest

Magazine Forum
 PDF Back Issues

PCLinuxOS Forum
 Special Editions

PCLinuxOS Connect
 HTML Edition

Magazine Article Search

June 2024 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released

Jun2024

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the June 2024
issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been
published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a
product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The
magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The
PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-
Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be
freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS
Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author
are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the June 2024 issue:

* Create A Playable USB Flash Drive Full Of Your Ripped Audio Files
* ICYMI:Beware Of Malware That Take Over Legitimate Apps On Android
* Tip Top Tips: How To install Canon PIXMA TS-81xx On PCLinuxOS
* Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Paint Splatter
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: BBQ Steak Foldovers
* No Country Should Be Making Speech Rules For The World
* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was created by parnote.


Download the PDF (3.9 MB) ... Downloads:

Download the EPUB Version (3.4 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the MOBI Version  (3.5 MB) ... Downloads: 

Visit the HTML Version

May 2024 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released

May2024

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2024
issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been
published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a
product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The
magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The
PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-
Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be
freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS
Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author
are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the May 2024 issue:

* PCLinuxOS Debian Edition
* ICYMI:Google Incognito Mode Settlement Proposed 
* Tip Top Tips: How To Make Pipewire Sound Even Better
* GIMP Tutorial: Playing With G’MIC, Part 2
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Ham & Cheddar Pierogi Bake
* Making The Law Accessible In Europe & The USA
* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was created by parnote.


Download the PDF (4.9 MB) ... Downloads:

Download the EPUB Version (3.8 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the MOBI Version  (3.9 MB) ... Downloads: 

Visit the HTML Version

April 2024 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released

Apr2024

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the April 2024
issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been
published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a
product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The
magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The
PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-
Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be
freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS
Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author
are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the April 2024 issue:

* ICYMI: Google AI Image Creation Via Gemini, Pauses Image Creation Of People
* Get The Most Out Of DuckDuckGo
* Money Manager EX Account Reconciliation
* Good Words, Good Deeds, Good News
* Inkscape Tutorial: Removing A Background
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Easy Honey Mustard Chicken
* Two Quick, Simple Ways To Deactivate Xscreensaver Via A Bash Script
* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was created by parnote.


Download the PDF (4.2 MB) ... Downloads:

Download the EPUB Version (4.6 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the MOBI Version  (4.9 MB) ... Downloads: 

Visit the HTML Version

March 2024 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released

Mar2024

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the March 2024
issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been
published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a
product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The
magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The
PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-
Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be
freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS
Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author
are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the March 2024 issue:

* ICYMI: 3 Million "Smart Toothbrushes" Hacked With Malware, Used For DDoS Attack
* A Lightweight Countdown Timer For All Occasions, Desktops
* Testimonial: All Roads Lead To PCLinuxOS
* PCLinuxOS Forum & Friends Spotlight: The Chief
* GIMP Tutorial: Playing With G’MIC
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Sloppy Joe Casserole
* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was created by parnote.


Download the PDF (8.3 MB) ... Downloads:

Download the EPUB Version (5.6 MB) ... Downloads: 

Download the MOBI Version  (6.0 MB) ... Downloads: 

Visit the HTML Version

Made with Document made with KompoZer running on PCLinuxOS. Copyright © 2006 - 2024. All Rights Reserved.

  unique page visits since April 2012.