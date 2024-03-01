June 2024 Issue
June 2024 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released
In the June 2024 issue:
* Create A Playable USB Flash Drive Full Of Your Ripped Audio Files
* ICYMI:Beware Of Malware That Take Over Legitimate Apps On Android
* Tip Top Tips: How To install Canon PIXMA TS-81xx On PCLinuxOS
* Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Paint Splatter
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: BBQ Steak Foldovers
* No Country Should Be Making Speech Rules For The World
* And much more inside!
In the May 2024 issue:
* PCLinuxOS Debian Edition
* ICYMI:Google Incognito Mode Settlement Proposed
* Tip Top Tips: How To Make Pipewire Sound Even Better
* GIMP Tutorial: Playing With G’MIC, Part 2
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Ham & Cheddar Pierogi Bake
* Making The Law Accessible In Europe & The USA
* And much more inside!
April 2024 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released
In the April 2024 issue:
* ICYMI: Google AI Image Creation Via Gemini, Pauses Image
Creation Of People
* Get The Most Out Of DuckDuckGo
* Money Manager EX Account Reconciliation
* Good Words, Good Deeds, Good News
* Inkscape Tutorial: Removing A Background
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Easy Honey Mustard Chicken
* Two Quick, Simple Ways To Deactivate Xscreensaver Via A Bash Script
* And much more inside!
March 2024 Issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine Released
In the March 2024 issue:
* ICYMI: 3 Million "Smart Toothbrushes" Hacked With Malware,
Used For DDoS Attack
* A Lightweight Countdown Timer For All Occasions, Desktops
* Testimonial: All Roads Lead To PCLinuxOS
* PCLinuxOS Forum & Friends Spotlight: The Chief
* GIMP Tutorial: Playing With G’MIC
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Sloppy Joe Casserole
* And much more inside!